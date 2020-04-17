LATHROP, Calif. — A bomb disposal team was called in to deal with an improvised explosive device found near a Lathrop senior center, Thursday morning.

A caller reached out to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office around 11 a.m. after reportedly finding a small bottle with wires extending out from it near some picnic tables outside of the Lathrop Senior Center located in the 15700 block of 5th Street.

Lathrop Police responded and evacuated the area. The sheriff’s office Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team found the so-called “cricket bomb”, secured it, and brought it to a safe location where it was safely detonated, the sheriff’s office said. The team also searched the area but did not find any other devices.

Despite its small size, the sheriff’s office says cricket bombs are destructive and can cause extreme injuries. No arrests have been made and authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in this crime.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

