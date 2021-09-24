Criminal charges to be filed against PG&E for Zogg Fire deaths

Shasta County prosecutors will announce criminal charges against PG&E, alleging criminal negligence in the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four.

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County prosecutors will announce a slate of new criminal charges against PG&E Friday morning, accusing the company of criminal negligence in sparking the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four people.

Homicide charges are expected to be filed for the four deaths, along with other felonies and misdemeanors.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett is set to announce the charges in a Friday morning news conference.

The Zogg Fire has already been probed by a federal judge who supervises PG&E because the company is already a federal felon on probation for the 2010 San Bruno gas explosion.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup found that PG&E caused the Zogg Fire by committing safety violations.

He discovered that, in 2018, PG&E contractors had marked a dangerous tree leaning over the power line, but the company never followed up to cut the tree down.

Utility companies have a legal duty to fix safety threats along their power lines, including removing and trimming hazard trees.

The pine tree in this case fell on a PG&E power line in a windstorm on September 27, 2020 and sparked the Zogg Fire, according to arson investigators at Cal Fire.

The fire killed three people who tried to run for their lives in their cars, including an eight-year-old girl and her mother.

A fourth victim died at the UC Davis burn center after succumbing to wounds from the fire.

If convicted of the alleged Zogg Fire crimes, the charges would add to a lengthy PG&E rap sheet that already includes homicide convictions.

PG&E pleaded guilty last June to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in Butte County for killing people in the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The Zogg Fire broke out three months after PG&E entered those guilty pleas in a Butte County courtroom. Outside of court, PG&E’s leaders promised that this wouldn’t happen again.

PG&E has previously said that it does not believe criminal charges are “warranted” in the Zogg Fire case.

