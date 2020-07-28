Dallas man accused of extorting, cyberstalking Butte County woman

Investigators say the suspect sent messages to the victim on Instagram threatening to post sexually explicit videos and pictures of her.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 26-year-old Dallas man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing, cyberstalking, and extorting a woman in Butte County.

According to the Justice Department, Cameron Andrew Garcia sent messages to the victim on Instagram threatening to post sexually explicit videos and pictures of her unless she created more photos and videos for him.

Investigators say Garcia also demanded money from the victim. They did not say how or if Garcia knew the victim prior to the alleged stalking and extortion.

The arrest was made based on a two-count federal indictment out of the Eastern District of California. Garcia is facing charges of extortion and cyberstalking – felonies that could result in a 5-year prison sentence and up to $250,000 in fines.

And investigators say they are looking into the possibility of additional victims. If you have any information about this case, or if you think you may have been a victim, you are asked to contact the FBI via email at GarciaVictims@fbi.com.

