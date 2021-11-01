Sacramento man sentenced to 16+ years for pimping, human trafficking

Prosecutors say David Craft groomed women who were in need of money.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

David Craft pled guilty to two counts of pimping and one count of human trafficking using threats or force, the district attorney's office said Tuesday. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to the district attorney's office, Craft pressured a 20-year-old, who had become recently homeless, to engage in prostitution with massage "clients" he arranged for her as a way to make money.

Prosecutors say Craft then began threatening the woman, who started complying out of fear.

The woman was able to talk to a Sacramento police officer in February 2020, spurring a 10-month investigation.

More victims were discovered in a years-long scheme arranged by Craft where he would groom women who were struggling financially and profited from prostituting them.

#SacDACaseofInterest Defendant Sentenced to 16+ Years Prison for Pimping, Human Trafficking The Honorable Michael... Posted by Sacramento County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9