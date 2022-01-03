Everything we know about the Arden-Arcade church shooter

A week before David Mora Rojas killed his children and another man, he was arrested for DUI and battery on a police officer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly church shooting left four people dead Monday in an Arden-Arcade church and the shooter himself.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the shooter as David Mora Rojas, 39. Sgt. Rod Grassmann, spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said Rojas had been living in the church.

Court documents obtained by ABC10 show a request for a domestic violence restraining order that was filed on April 28, 2021.

The filed document shows that the children's mother sought a restraining order against him after being with him for about 15 years.

In the filing, she said he was hospitalized for a week in April 2021 after "expressing a desire to commit suicide," and that Rojas had a history of being verbally and physically aggressive for the past 10 years. She said that she moved out of their home with their children out of fear and concern for the safety of her and her children.

"He threatened to kill me if he ever caught me cheating. He called me a whore and said he wanted to kill me. He has choked me in the past. Respondent said that he has not killed me because he would not know where to go with the children," the children's mother says in the filing.

In the filing, she also says that he suffers from psychosis.

Rojas was also arrested in late February 2022 in Merced County. He was accused of driving under the influence and battery against a peace officer.

The California Highway Patrol said Rojas drove a 2013 Kia Rio off the roadway in Merced County on Feb. 22. Authorities said he was driving at a high speed before driving onto a muddy field where the car got stuck.

He allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and was also accused of fighting and hitting an officer and assaulting an emergency worker at a Los Banos hospital.

At the time, he was booked into Merced County jail on the following charges:

CVC 23152(A) – DUI Alcohol

CVC 23152(B) – Driving under the influence blood alcohol over .08

PC 243(B) – Battery Against a peace officer

PC 148(A) – Obstructs / resists public officer

PC 243(C)(2) – Battery on a peace officer with injury

On Feb. 28, Rojas killed his children -- Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.

