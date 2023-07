The deadly shooting happened along the 400 block of South El Dorado Street on July 18.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The man killed in a recent Stockton shooting was identified as a David Ortega Jr, 49.

Ortega was shot and killed Tuesday along the 400 block of South El Dorado Street, not far from Highway 4, according to Stockton Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it have been released at this time. No suspect information or motive has been shared by police.

