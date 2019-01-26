DAVIS, Calif. — Updated 1/28:

Police arrested 40-year-old Mario Roberto Rodas some time Monday afternoon.

Rodas is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child, and investigators say he may have committed the crime while threatening the child with a knife.

Police did not say where they found Rodas. He has been booked into the Yolo County Jail.

City of Davis Police Department The suspect in the sex assault, Mario Roberto Rodas, was arrested this afternoon and transported to Yolo County Jail. We want to thank the public for your information and willingness to help.

Original:

Police in Davis are searching for a man who they believe sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child.

According to the report, police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Cowell Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say, based on their investigation, they believe 40-year-old Mario Roberto Rodas assaulted the child and may have used a knife to threaten the victim. He then fled the home before police arrived. According to investigators, Rodas is “well known” to the victim.

Rodas is wanted for multiple felony complaints related to the assault. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 11” tall and weighing 185 pounds. Police say Rodas is a Mexican national and could be a flight risk.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call Davis Police at 530-747-5400.

