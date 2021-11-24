Davis man accused of raping sleeping woman gets six years in prison

With the judge calling him one of the "worst liars" he's seen in his courtroom, the 41-year-old will now also have to register as a sex offender for life.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — A Yolo County judge sentenced 41-year-old Jon Paul Dunlevy of Davis to six years in state prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

The twice-convicted felon is now required to register as a convicted sex offender for life.

The district attorney's office said Dunley was convicted in October after he was charged with raping a sleeping woman as she lay beside her boyfriend and friend, who were also sleeping.

Admitting he was rubbing the bare legs of another unconscious woman, Dunley moved on the woman he would go on to assault as she slept, according to the district attorney's office.

After she woke up and fought him off, the 41-year-old tried to play off the incident when the victim woke up and fought him off, prosecutors said, and even laughed at the victim when asking why she was hitting him.

Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg said Dunlevy was one of the “worst liars” he had seen in his courtroom, and noted the Davis resident's excuses ranged from mistaken identity to claiming that it never happened.

The victim, who testified at trial, gave the Court a victim impact statement, and described the lasting trauma she continues to endure from the crime, and how it has affected her family.

