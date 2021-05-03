Davis Police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, approximately 5’ 4” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black head covering and a black sweatshirt.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police in Davis are on the lookout for a person who they say was involved in an attempted sexual assault at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Officers were called out to the apartment complex, located in the 1600 block of Drew Circle near Greek Court, around 10 a.m.

According to the report, the victim told police she was in her apartment when a man walked up to the rear sliding glass door of her unit and asked for a drink of water. The woman said she went to get a face covering in her bedroom, but when she returned the man was inside her apartment.

According to the victim, the man tried pulling her into the bedroom, but she was able to scream and push him out of the apartment. That suspect ran away.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a black head covering, a black sweatshirt, and was carrying a maroon water bottle. The victim also said he had no facial hair.

Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone who matched the description.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Davis Police at 530-747-5400.

