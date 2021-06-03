Davis Police release sketch of attempted sexual assault suspect

According to the victim, the man tried pulling her into the bedroom, but she was able to scream and push him out of the apartment. That suspect ran away.

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department has released a composite drawing of a suspect, accused of breaking into a woman's home and attempting to sexually assault her.

According to Davis police, the victim told officers she was in her apartment Thursday morning when a man walked up to the rear sliding glass door of her unit and asked for a drink of water. The woman said she went to get a face covering in her bedroom, but when she returned the man was inside her apartment.

According to the victim, the man tried pulling her into the bedroom, but she was able to scream and push him out of the apartment. That suspect ran away.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

A forensic sketch artist made a composite drawing of the suspect, which police released Friday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at (530) 747-5400.

