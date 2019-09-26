SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is ongoing in Davis after several people, including a UC Davis professor, reported being robbed at gunpoint — each near a highway entrance.

On Sept. 19 and 20, two different people reported that they were robbed near two different highway entrances and had a large amount of money stolen from them, according to the Davis Police Department.

The school's bug blog said that Shah's rent money, credit cards, laptop and hard drive with his research were all stolen.

“I was looking at the car and thought that maybe they have some kind of problem with the car,” Shah told the Bug Blog, adding that he continued after seeing the car stopped and then a man came from behind a tree, pointed a gun and cocked it “to let me know it was real."

Police said that Shah was approached by two people in a vehicle. Then a man exited the vehicle and took out a gun while telling Shah to give him his wallet and backpack Lieutenant Art Camacho said.

In Shah's case, police said they are looking for the man who pointed the gun and the driver of the what they're calling the getaway vehicle.

The first robbery happened just one day before Shah's - on Sept. 19 on the Mace overpass according to Davis Police.

In this case, the robbery victim was also approached by a car with two people in it and then pressed to turn over any money they had, police said.

Davis Police are asking anyone with information — or who has been robbed in a similar way, to call (530)747-5400.

