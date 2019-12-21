DAVIS, Calif. — After a shooting and domestic disturbance left two people dead and an officer injured in Davis, officials have revealed the identities of the people who died.

They were identified as a mother and her adult son.

On Thursday, 62-year-old Carol Gray was found dead by police on Avocent Avenue near Highway 113 when they responded to a domestic disturbance call. After a fight broke out between 29-year-old Christopher Gray, her son, and the police, he was shot and killed.

The officer injured in the incident was not shot and only received non-life threatening-injuries.

Neighbors told ABC10 that police had been to the home several times before.

