Davis Stabbings: Who were the victims in the attacks

Two men were killed and a woman was put in the ICU.

DAVIS, Calif. — Two people have been killed in a series of attacks in the small city of Davis and another person was critically wounded.

The stabbings happened over a span of five days. According to Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel, the two initial homicides were both described as brutal in nature, with the victims being stabbed numerous times.

The third attack left a woman in the ICU. According to Pytel, the attack was also "substantially similar" to the description a witness provided in the second homicide. As of Tuesday, the woman was in the hospital.

Police have said it is "more probable than not" that they are connected, but they haven't ruled out multiple attackers.

"It certainly seems reasonable that we're dealing with the same person there. So that's really the connection that we're working on, to the extent that there is a connection," said Pytel during a Davis City Council meeting.

Here's everything we know about the victims in the attacks.

David Breaux

On April 27, a man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ Officials also described him as a person experiencing homelessness.

His friend Americo Meza described him as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled that there were many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

Karim Abou Najm

On April 29, a stabbing at Sycamore Park killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said Majdi Abou Najm, Karim's father.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis, and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

Majdi always believed the route felt safe.

3rd Victim

On May 1, a woman was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street. As of May 2, Chief Pytel said the woman was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

