Davis police have arrested a Davis woman accused of shooting a man to death on Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m. officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on the 900 block of F Street in Davis. Upon arrival, a male victim, 35-year-old Jamie Kinseth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later questioned and arrested 29-year-old Hayley Gilligan on homicide charges.

The case is still under investigation.

