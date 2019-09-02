SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal drug agents say they've bought or seized thousands of methamphetamine pills shaped like movie Minions or stamped with the likeness of President Donald Trump or Kool-Aid's smiling pitcher logo.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday that undercover agents traced the pills to Henry Benson and Roselle Cipriano, who run a home for the elderly in Vallejo.

They were arrested Thursday, when agents seized 31 pounds of suspected meth tablets, about 17 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a shotgun and a pill press.

Benson and Cipriano were ordered detained at a federal court appearance Friday.

Benson's attorney, Olaf Hedberg, said it's too soon to comment. Cipriano's attorney, Jessica Graves, didn't return messages.

The DEA says the care home remains open and medical staff are caring for the residents.

