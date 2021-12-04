El Dorado County Sheriff's officers find 3 dead dogs in back of man's car

The car and dogs were found in the area of Bridal Veil Falls near Pollock Pines. Thirteen living dogs were also found.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple dogs, both dead and alive, were found in the back of a man's car in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies received a report about a suspicious vehicle near Bridal Veil Falls outside of Pollock Pines on Friday, April 9. According to a Facebook post, when deputies arrived, they found the owner and checked the vehicle where they found the dogs.

After getting a warrant to search the car, deputies found three dead dogs and 13 still alive. The living dogs were placed with animal services.

The owner of the car, ZJar Uruluzu, was arrested and charged with animal abuse. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office towed his car for evidence.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Why Placer County wants people to sign up for emergency alerts ahead of wildfire season