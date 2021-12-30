DUI suspected in deadly Carmichael crash

The driver who was killed may have been intoxicated, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol was involved in a Carmichael crash that turned deadly Wednesday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 on Walnut Avenue near Kinross Road, according to CHP. Arriving officers found a head-on crash between a Kia Optima and Ford Fusion that sent five people to the hospital.

Police said the Kia had one driver and three children in the backseat while the Ford only had the driver.

The driver of the Kia died from her injuries. She was only described as a 38-year-old woman from Carmichael. The others had major injuries and were described as a 13-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, a six-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman, who was driving the Ford.

Police said the Kia was heading north on Walnut toward the Kinross intersection while the Ford was heading southbound before the crash happened.

Police suspect drug or alcohol intoxication with the driver of the Kia, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300.

