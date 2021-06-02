Man shot by CHP officers appeared drunk, pointed gun at officer, Solano District Attorney says

Officers say they asked Karl Walker to show his hands and he replied, "I'm not going to do that."

DIXON, Calif. — The Solano District Attorney is releasing more details surrounding a deadly shooting involving California Highway Patrol officers on Interstate 80.

According to District Attorney's office, the shooting is being investigated by the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force.

Several people called 9-1-1 who had been driving on westbound Interstate 80. The callers described a vehicle that appeared to have been involved in an accident and stopped off the shoulder of the interstate. Some people pulled over to help the driver of the car and found that he appeared to be intoxicated.

CHP officers arrived and found the car approximately 20 feet off the highway and down an embankment. The car's back window was also damaged.

When officers approached, they say the driver got out of the car and officers began asking if he was okay. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Karl Walker of Sacramento, appeared visibly drunk and kept his hand in his sweatpants. Officers say they asked Walker to show his hands and he replied, "I'm not going to do that."

That is when Walker allegedly pulled out a loaded 9 mm handgun and pointed it at one of the officers, police say. The officers commanded Walker to drop the weapon but eventually opened fire, killing him.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is still conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the findings will be given to the District Attorney for an independent review.

The District Attorney believes the case file and decision will come within the next 90 days. Anyone with information should call the Solano County Major Crimes Task Force at (707) 784- 1828.