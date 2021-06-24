Deadly crash involving pedestrian in South Sacramento caused by DUI, police say

Investigators say the crash occurred after a person driving a sedan failed to stop at a red light. Now, police say the driver was intoxicated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigators say alcohol played a factor in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and two cars in South Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento police responded to the crash at the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive around 3:34 p.m.

Investigators say the crash occurred after a person driving a sedan failed to stop at a red light. The sedan was first struck by a minivan and then careened into the pedestrian.

The driver of the sedan, identified as 76-year-old Edward Johnson, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. Both Johnson and an unnamed passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the minivan was uninjured.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as an adult male, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. That person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

After being cleared at the hospital, Johnson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on complaints of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

