Woman ejected from pickup truck in deadly Highway 99 rollover, driver suspected of DUI

AUBURN, Calif. — One woman is dead after a suspected DUI driver was involved in a rollover crash along Highway 99.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, around 3:46 a.m., along southbound Highway 99 north of Twin Cities Road, according to CHP-South Sacramento.

Arriving officers found the woman, 29 out of Stockton, ejected from a 2002 Chevy Silverado with fatal injuries. The driver, a 37-year-old man out of Stockton, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol later placed the driver under arrest on suspicion of DUI. The driver was released to the hospital for his injuries, but CHP said they will still recommend charges of Felony DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter with Intoxicated.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities believe the driver was heading southbound along HW-99 at 70 mph when he turned toward the left, hit the wood post metal guardrail in the center median, crossed two lanes of the highway, and overturned on the dirt shoulder, which ejected the woman.

CHP said neither the driver or passenger were believed to have been wearing seatbelts when the crash happened.

"Once again, a life was taken as a result of the poor decision to drive drunk," CHP-South Sacrament said in a Facebook post. "There are many options to get home if you have been drinking, the one option you should never choose is to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. DUI collisions are 100% preventable if you make the responsible decision."

