Driver fatally hit pedestrian, drove away scared as police arrived, CHP-South Sacramento says

The suspect told officers that he hit the pedestrian, but got scared when he saw the police coming and drove away, according to CHP.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is facing a felony hit and run charge after he fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene, police said.

The crash happened on June 13 around 12:43 a.m. Officials originally responded to a person running in and out of traffic and yelling at cars along Highway 51 and the P Street on-ramp. They said the pedestrian was last seen wearing dark shorts..

As CHP responded, officers were told that the pedestrian was hit by a silver Volkswagen.

Officials said the pedestrian was in the roadway and the Volkswagen was stopped on the right shoulder, but the Volkswagen drove away as officers were securing the scene.

The pedestrian was declared dead by Sacramento firefighters.

CHP officers saw the car heading southbound on Highway 51 at the transition to southbound Highway 99 and did a traffic stop.

With the car stopped, officers said they saw damage to the front bumper, headlight, hood, and a shattered and bloody windshield.

Police identified Gustavo Sampedrosanche, 44 of Sacramento, as the driver. Sampedrosanche told officers that he knew he hit the pedestrian, but he got scared when he saw the police coming and drove away, according to CHP-South Sacramento.

Police said Sampedrosanche didn't show any signs of alcohol or drug impairment. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony hit and run charge.

