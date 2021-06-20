Man found dead after hit and run in Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said the crash was between a vehicle and pedestrian.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a hit and run crash left one man dead in Sacramento.

Officer Karl Chan, spokesperson for the department, said the deadly crash was reported around 9:10 p.m. in the Northgate Boulevard and Tandy Drive area.

Arriving officers found a man dead on scene after he had been hit by a vehicle while walking. Chan said the involved vehicle drove away from the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

Detectives are at the scene for the investigation.

No additional information on the crash is currently available.