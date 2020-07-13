One man dead after hit-and-run in Sacramento, police say

Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit and run collision at Northgate Blvd and El Camino Ave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash at Northgate Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, officials confirmed.

Police said the crash happened around 2:41 p.m. and was between a vehicle and a man, who they only described as a pedestrian.

Officials said the man was declared dead at the scene, and that the vehicle that hit him left the area.

Officers have closed El Camino near Northgate Boulevard as they continue the investigation.