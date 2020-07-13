One man dead after hit-and-run in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash at Northgate Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, officials confirmed.
Police said the crash happened around 2:41 p.m. and was between a vehicle and a man, who they only described as a pedestrian.
Officials said the man was declared dead at the scene, and that the vehicle that hit him left the area.
Officers have closed El Camino near Northgate Boulevard as they continue the investigation.
RELATED:
- Kim Kardashian seeks justice for Stephon Clark
- 'Do not recruit them if you can’t protect them' | Protesters demand protection for soldiers who report sexual harassment
- Sacramento sheriff arrests suspect for stealing $35,000 Disney memorabilia, officials say
- Short-handed Kings tip-off training camp in Orlando ahead of NBA season restart
- California launches new campaign to support small businesses
- 'I'm not your hero' | Teachers react to Washington Unified School District's plans to reopen schools