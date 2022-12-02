62-year-old man killed in Modesto hit-and-run crash

Police said there could have been two trucks involved in the crash.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 62-year-old man was killed in a Modesto hit-and-run crash Saturday night, police said.

The man was identified by police as Kenneth Earl Hutt of Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department said he was riding his bike when he was hit and left with major injuries on Lakewood Avenue between Briggsmore and Orangeburg avenues. Despite efforts from first responders to save Hutt's life, he ultimately died.

Citing witnesses, police said there could be two vehicles involved in the deadly crash. The first was described as an older model red Toyota pickup and the other a mid-2000's white Chevrolet Silverado.

Police have not released information regarding what led up to the crash, however, they said both pickups appear to have going southbound on Lakewood Avenue when the crash happened and eastbound on Orangeburg after the crash.

According to police, one or both pickups could have substantial front end damage, including to the windshield.

Police are looking for witnesses in the area of Lakewood and Orangeburg avenues who might have video of crash or the vehicles leaving the scene.

Anyone with information can call Officer Raduechel at raduechelr@modestogov.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

