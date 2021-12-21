2 dead after shooting in Modesto

The shooting happened along Thrasher Avenue

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police have opened an investigation into a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

The Modesto Police Department said officers arrived to the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue around 1:22 p.m. after getting reports of multiple shots being fired.

Arriving officers found two people dead, but police say the suspect was nowhere to be found.

A spokesperson for the department said there was no immediate threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call Detective Grant at 209-342-9104.

