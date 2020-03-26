MODESTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting happened in Modesto on Wednesday.

Police said the deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Glendale Avenue, not far from Mitchell Road.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound, but, despite getting him to hospital, the man died from his injuries..

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide can contact Detective Grant at 209-342-9104 or Crime Stoppers 209-521-4636.

