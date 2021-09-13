1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Fruitridge Road.

Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 2700 block of Fruitridge Road.

Arriving officers found two men, who each had at least one gunshot wound. The men were taken to the hospital for treatment, but police said one man died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect(s) left the area before police arrived. No suspect information is available at this time.

The identity of the victim has also not been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Police Department (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).