Arrest made in months-old deadly shooting in Sacramento

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man on a homicide charge for a Nov. 5, 2020 killing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — One man is facing homicide charges after a deadly shooting from November 2020.

On Nov. 5, 2020, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got a call from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District to help with a welfare check on the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Arriving deputies found a man with injuries to his upper body, who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the victim, identified as Enrique Arnulfo Jardon, 30, was shot to death.

Mason Johnlee Kinanahan, 25, was arrested on Jan. 12 on homicide charges. Officials don't believe there are any other suspects outstanding.

