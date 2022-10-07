Deadly shooting under investigation in Modesto

Police have blocked off Rumble Road and Debbie Lane for the investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Modesto Sunday afternoon.

The Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. along the 2900 block of Debbie Lane and that it is now being investigated as a homicide. Debbie Lane and Rumble Road have been blocked off for the investigation.

Lt. Felton Payne, Modesto Police Department Watch Commander, said the suspect is still outstanding but police are in communication with the person.

Few details surrounding the shooting are available at this time. Police said people should expect heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

WATCH ALSO: