Deadly shooting prompts brief lockdown at Modesto elementary school

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that prompted a lockdown at a Modesto elementary school on Friday.

Officers were called out to the scene in the 1600 block of Celeste Boulevard, near Coleman F. Brown Elementary School, around 1:40 p.m. When they arrived at the scene officers said they found a single victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened around the time the school would have been letting out for the day, so authorities placed it on a brief lockdown while officers secured the scene.

No information regarding a suspect or suspects has been released. If you have any information, contact the police immediately.

