1 dead after shooting in Sacramento

The deadly shooting happened on Skelton Way.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Sacramento, police said on Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. on the 7500 block of Skelton Way.

Arriving officers found a man who was shot. Police said the man was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the suspect left the area before police got to the scene and that no suspect details were available.

A spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department said that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

WATCH ALSO:

The Sacramento Police Department is the first department in the country using cutting edge micro-drones indoors in an effort to reduce risk during tense situations. The small drones are outfitted with cameras, and they give Sacramento police a real time view of crime scenes like never before. The drones also allow police to avoid physical confrontations with suspects. So far, and they have saved at least one suspect's life, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

