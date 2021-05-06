Car crashes into home during shooting at Cummins and 6th in West Sacramento

Not many details are known at this time, but West Sacramento police are investigating.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thursday morning began with a shooting and a car crashing into a home in West Sacramento, the West Sacramento Police Department reports.

The shooting happened roughly in the area Cummins Way and 6th Street, though police have taped off several blocks as they investigate. Several evidence markers line the street leading up to the car crash, where apparently the scene played out in the early morning hours of May 6.

Not many details are known at this time, including whether there were any victims of the shooting or the condition of the driver of the car that crashed into the home.

The initial report of shots fired came in at around 1:53 a.m., and investigators are still learning more.