MANTECA, Calif. — Manteca police are investigating their fourth homicide of 2019 after a man was stabbed on North Main Street.

Police had gone to the 200 block of North Main Street, near East Center Street, around 11:45 p.m. after getting 911 calls about a man bleeding on the ground.

Arriving officers found the man with stab wounds, but, even after being taken to the hospital, he passed away from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released. The victim's identity will be released by the San Joaquin County Coroner once proper notifications have been made.

Currently, Manteca police have no suspects in custody or detained.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101.

