Crime

One man dead after stabbing in Modesto

The man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing from Saturday that left one man dead.

Police responded to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in Southwest Modesto. Arriving officers found a man stabbed after what the department described as an "altercation at a gathering."

The suspect in the stabbing was detained.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

