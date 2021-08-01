One man dead after stabbing in Modesto

The man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing from Saturday that left one man dead.

Police responded to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in Southwest Modesto. Arriving officers found a man stabbed after what the department described as an "altercation at a gathering."

The man was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing was detained.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

