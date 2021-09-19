1 man arrested after deadly stabbing, Truckee police say

The victim has not been identified at this time, however, police say the victim and suspect appear to have known each other.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — One man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Truckee.

The Truckee Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing involving two men on Friday evening in the Gateway shopping center's parking lot. Officers arrived to find one of the men dead.

Investigators later identified Bryan Ewry, 30 of Truckee, as the other man in the altercation. Police said they found Ewry nearby and booked him into the Nevada County Jail.

The victim has not been identified at this time, however, police say the victim and suspect appear to have known each other.

Anyone with information on the killing can call Detective Heath at (530) 550-2331.