Man involved in fight stabbed to death in Elk Grove, police say

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department has opened an investigation into a deadly stabbing in Elk Grove.
Few details about the stabbing are available at this time, but police said it happened in the area of Sheldon Road and Lewis Stein Road Sunday night. In a Facebook post, police said that the victim was a man who was involved in a fight with another man at or near a bus stop on Sheldon Road near Lewis Stein Road.
Police said there is no danger to the community in the area.
Anyone with information on the stabbing can call the Elk Grove Police Department at (916) 714-5115.
