Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead.

According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital a few days later.

Police say they do not believe this deadly shooting is related to a series of killings currently under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

