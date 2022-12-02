Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead.
According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital a few days later.
Police say they do not believe this deadly shooting is related to a series of killings currently under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.
