1 arrested, 2 still sought in deadly Turlock stabbing

Police believe the stabbing was gang motivated.

TURLOCK, Calif. — One man is behind bars and two others are on the run after an alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock.

Turlock Police Department said the stabbing happened Friday at Lander and Bernell avenues just after 8:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed in the area and taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died. He was later identified as David Gomez Mendoza, 28 of Modesto.

Hours after the deadly stabbing, police arrested Manuel Maldonado, 29 of Turlock, on suspicion of homicide. Police said Maldonado was one of three Hispanic men who surrounded and targeted several men, including Mendoza, who were outside a liquor store.

After a quick altercation, Mendoza tried to get away but was chased by two suspects, one of which [police said caught up to him and stabbed him. All three suspects were seen taking off in a black 2003 GMC SUV, heading north on Lander Ave.

Two other suspects were recently identified as Alfonso Garcia, 23, and David Rivera Cruz, 30, both of Turlock. Both are still sought by police.

Police said the men are considered dangerous and ask people to call 911 if they're seen.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

“Gang violence will not be tolerated in Turlock. We have one suspect in custody and our Detectives and Special Investigations Unit will not stop until we have all of the suspects involved, in police custody. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this morning’s homicide victim as they mourn the loss of their son and brother,” Chief Jason Hedden said in a Friday news release.

