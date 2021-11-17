Neighbors describe 'chaos' as a 7-year-old girl and an adult male were shot and killed in Upper Land Park

Police arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested 22-year-old Tyrice Martin in connection to a shooting that killed a man and a seven-year-old girl. It happened at the Marina Vista housing complex just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Upper Land Park.

Police say they believe a fight between two groups led to the shooting.

Seeing flowers and candles in his unit's parking lot is something that's become all too familiar for neighbor Charles Bernard.

"Killing gotta stop, got to stop," Bernard said.

Bernard was outside with friends when he first heard shots fired.

"We all outside and we had to literally duck into the apartment," he said.

When the gunfire stopped, he walked outside to find the worst case scenario.

"And then when I came out, all chaos, little girl shot, my next door neighbor, he's shot in the head and it's just like the killing has got to stop, it's just too much," he said.

The seven-year-old girl who has since been identified by her aunt as Isabel Agnes Martin died at the hospital and Bernard's neighbor died in the parking lot.

The aunt of the 8-year-old killed in a shooting off of Seavey Cir. last night has identified her as Isabel Agnes Martin. A roadside memorial is growing for her now inside of the Marina Vista public housing complex. My heart is with her family tonight. 📸: Sonia Delgadillo @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/juxbVdWI6S — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 18, 2021

"Makes me feel uneasy because that could easily be my daughter," he said.

Despite a brief appearance from SWAT investigators, working to execute a search warrant the morning after, police aren't saying this home is connected.

"They really did not deserve to go out like that," Indigo Martin, a neighbor said.

Martin says it's enough for her to make sure her 13-year-old brother doesn't leave the apartment past 6 p.m. at night.

"They didn't deserve anything like that because it doesn't make any sense and for the people that did that, I don't understand why they would do something that vile, especially to a child," she said.

This tragedy brings the total homicide count across the city of Sacramento up to 53 so far this year. Last year there was 43 total.

"It's terrible the fact that you gotta keep yourself on your toes where your home is at," Bernard said.

Sacramento police are asking anyone with any additional information on this case to call them right away at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

