Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest is in connection to a deadly DUI crash in the area of South Walton Avenue at the intersection of Camino De Flores that happened around 2:10 a.m. Monday morning. Officers responded to the collision after getting reports of a single-vehicle crashing into a tree.

Deputies arrived at the crash and found two passengers and the driver who was identified as Mora-Ramirez. One passenger was taken to a local hospital and is currently being treated for major injuries. The second passenger later died at the hospital from their injuries.

Mora-Ramirez is still in custody awaiting his next court date.

The identity of the deceased passenger has not been released yet and is pending notification of their family.

