Settlement finalized after death of man restrained by guards, police at Golden 1 Center

"This was a death caused by restraint. And the city's policy before really almost failed to account for that," said Stewart Katz.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is set to pay $1.15 million as part of a settlement to a case involving a man who died after being restrained at the Golden 1 Center. The security company involved will also pay an undisclosed amount of money.

It brings the lawsuit filed after the death of Mario Matthews to an end.

According to court documents, Matthews, who was trespassing, died after being restrained at the Golden 1 Center following a concert in July of 2019.

Footage of the incident shows three security guards and three Sacramento police officers.

"This was a death caused by restraint, and the city's policy before really almost failed to account for that, which is really hard to believe after all these years," said Stewart Katz, who represents Elizabeth Avila, Matthews’ mother.

He said, under the settlement, the City of Sacramento will pay the family $1.15 million because of the police officers involved.

Avila will also receive an undisclosed amount of money from the security company for the security guards involved.

Katz said the Golden 1 Center was dismissed from the case because those involved were not their employees.

"I think there's guilt in getting any money in her son's death," Katz said. "I mean she's shedding tears because she felt guilty that she's getting this money over the loss of her son."

Katz said Avila would have rather chosen the life of her son if given the choice, but she’s grateful for the policies and legislative changes that occurred after her son’s death.

"The family's particularly appreciative of that because there was no training required regarding the use of force for security guards, and that bill helps require more training and more accountability for that," Katz said.

ABC10 left messages with the City of Sacramento and Golden 1 Center, but is still waiting to hear back from them.

Matthews’ mother was also unavailable to speak with ABC10 because she is out of town.

WATCH ALSO: