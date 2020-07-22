8th inmate dies of suspected coronavirus complications on California's death row

Beames was sentenced to death in Tulare County in 1995 for the murder and torture of a 15-month-old child.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eight inmates on California's death row have now died of apparent complications from the coronavirus.

San Quentin State Prison inmate John Beames died Tuesday at an outside hospital. He was 67.

He was sentenced to death in Tulare County in 1995 for the murder and torture of a 15-month-old child.

There have now been 14 virus-related deaths at the prison north of San Francisco that has the nation's largest death row with 717 condemned inmates.

San Quentin currently has 860 active cases. That's more than triple the number at any other prison.

Nearly 1,200 inmates have recovered.

