Vandals cause roughly $31,000 in damages at Del Oro High School

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for multiple suspects after the Loomis high school was vandalized.

LOOMIS, Calif. — Del Oro High School in Loomis was vandalized, Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, with the vandals dealing roughly $31,000 in damages.

The vandalism occurred sometime overnight between April 1 and April 2, according to the sheriff's department.

In the post, a spokesperson for the department said investigators believe multiple people broke into the gym and wrestling room of the high school about two weeks ago. They broke multiple TVs and destroyed numerous wrestling mats. The vandals also threw paint across the gym floor and on the walls.

Photos of the weight room show mats in disarray, scattered all over the room. What appears to be a fan has been toppled to the ground. A close-up of the gymnasium floor shows how the pink and purple paint was smeared across the polished wood. A custodian in the background prepares to clean up the mess.

With little initial information to be found, the sheriff's department is now asking for the community's help finding the vandals.

"There was no surveillance video captured of the incident; we are relying on members of our community to help us hold these vandals accountable," a spokesperson for the sheriff's department said in the post.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is urged to call Detective Albonetti immediately at 916-652- 2411. You can remain anonymous.

