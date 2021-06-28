6 years later: Family seeks answers in Del Paso Heights man's killing

The family of Justin Oliphant held a memorial service Monday June 28, marking six years since his killing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Each year since her son’s killing, Danielle Callahan has released balloons into the sky to honor her son Justin Oliphant, 27, who was shot to death by a liquor store near Marconi Avenue and Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Oliphant loved his now 12-year-old daughter Aryana, who has spent half her life without her father and without knowing who fired the shot that left him dead, Callahan said.

“We always light candles and I think we just… It’s not like the gestures that we do more of remembering someone who was great," Aryana said.

Family members continue to mourn and seek answers into Oliphant’s killing. His sister Shelbi Oliphant is pleading for answers.



“I wish we could say we know who did this. I wish we could say, you know, that we we’re getting justice for Justin, but it just seems like the case is cold. No one wants to come forward," Shelbi said.

He was just blocks from his grandmother’s house where he lived when he was shot a single time in his torso, Callahan said.

Callahan joined with friends and family members Monday to celebrate Oliphant’s life. They lit candles, displayed his photos and released balloons in his honor.

Anyone with any information on the case are urged to contact Sacramento Police.