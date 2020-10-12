'It's like Amazon stole Christmas' | Delivery driver caught on camera stealing package

The driver was seen on the security camera video picking up the package and driving away with it in his Amazon delivery truck.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — With many families depending on delivery services to get Christmas presents in the mail this year, porch pirates are back looking for crimes of opportunity.

On Tuesday evening, as the sun barely set in Elk Grove, Sarah Ross got a text from her son's girlfriend asking if she could check to see if a package she ordered was outside after its delivery message came in.

"And so when we went and checked, it wasn't there," Ross said.

After checking the security cameras, she saw that the large UPS package was there until someone who looked like an Amazon driver dropped off another package that the family was expecting. However, the driver got a bit distracted and was seen on the security camera video picking up the package and driving away with it in an Amazon delivery truck.

"Amazon should be bringing Christmas gifts, not stealing them, she said. "I mean, it's like Amazon stole Christmas. This is not good!"

The package was a $200 gaming chair that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her son from his girlfriend.

"She's disappointed," Ross said. "She's worried... it's not even going to be here in time for Christmas. It's not going to be a surprise for him, but we just want it back and so I'm hoping we can either get the chair back or Amazon can make it right."

Elk Grove Police Department took a statement from the family on Wednesday and said the case was an active and ongoing investigation.

Moving forward, police said there are other ways to prevent something like this from happening to you.

"If you can, require a signature for delivery - that way you know that that package is in the right hands of who it should be going to. Have your packages held at a local post office for pickup, if that's something that's available to you," said Hannah Gray, spokesperson for the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said you can also have your packages delivered to a relative or a neighbor that will be home during the delivery time. You can also send it to your office, turn on delivery notifications, and use lockers provided by some delivery services.

"I think anytime you're getting a package delivered, it's a crime of opportunity," Gray said.

A spokesperson for Amazon said they are actively investigating this incident.

They said the vast majority of their packages make it to customers without issue and, if something occurs, they will work directly with customers to make it right.