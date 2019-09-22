SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the death of a man with a gunshot wound who was found inside a car Saturday afternoon in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of North Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard regarding a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a car that had crashed into a fence. They began life-saving measures until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took over. The man was pronounced dead by fire department personnel, according to the police department.

Officers conducted a preliminary investigation that included canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and evidence. Homicide detectives and investigators are continuing the investigation.

The victim's identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information about the case to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. They can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

