Woman attempts to steal catalytic converter at Delta Shores Walmart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Photos circulating on Facebook show a woman trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores.

Police say it happened on Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. The victim says a bystander who noticed what was happening stepped in and confronted the woman and started taking pictures, which led the woman to jump into a waiting car driven by another person.

"She just had a lot of guts," said Elk Grove resident Gabriel Aguilar who was shopping at Walmart on Thursday. "It's pretty sad to see that you go in there for your groceries or whatever you're looking around for, and someone's out here trying to steal your catalytic convertor so you can't even get home."

ABC10 blurred the photos since Sacramento Police Department hasn't yet confirmed if the woman in the photos is the suspect they're looking for. However, they did say they have a report on file and will continue to follow-up on the investigation. They have not made any arrests yet.

"You're really scandalous if you do that to somebody in broad daylight. Not to mention, people are having it hard right now," said Dolly Welch, who recently had her own catalytic converter stolen.

Welch says it's frustrating working hard to earn a paycheck only to have crooks steal items that are expensive to replace.

"They deserve to be punished," Welch said.

Sacramento Police said thieves often target trucks and SUVs because they sit high off the ground and are easy to crawl under. They recommend installing a catalytic converter protection device on your car and parking in a garage when possible.

"But the thing is that karma comes back to you," said Aguilar. "We're all trying to make it. We're all struggling, so please leave our cars alone."

