Denair schools employee on leave after sexual assault accusation

Deputies said the two men knew each other because the victim was previously a student of his.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENAIR, Calif. — An employee with the Denair Unified School District was put on leave after he was accused of sexual assault.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Darrin Allen was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery of an unconscious person and oral copulation of an unconscious person.

According to the sheriff's office, a man reported being sexually assault by his friend, Allen, on July 24. The 25-year-old victim met with Allen the evening before and drank alcohol with him before falling asleep.

"Between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, the man woke up to Allen sexually assaulting him. Due to being under the influence of alcohol, he could not stop Allen," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies said Allen was found and admitted to the sexual assault. Deputies also said the two men knew each other because the victim was previously a student of his, however there was no reason to suspect a crime happened on any campus or with juveniles.

Allen is an employee with the Denair Unified School District.

“The incident leading to the arrest was not related to his employment, did not occur during school hours or a school/district event, and did not involve students or other staff members. Per district policy, the employee has been placed on administrative leave. A temporary teacher will be hired to fill the absence. He has worked in the district since 1994. All other questions should be directed to the Sheriff’s Department,” Superintendent Terry Metzger said in a statement.

Allen was eventually released from jail on $125,000 bail.

WATCH ALSO: