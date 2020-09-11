Man hospitalized after shooting involving Stanislaus County deputies in Denair

The shooting happened after Stanislaus County deputies responded to a reported disturbance call in Denair.

DENAIR, Calif. — An investigation into a disturbance turned into a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call on the 1700 block of North Gratton Road in the unincorporated portion of Denair.

While deputies investigated, the sheriff's office said they came across a person who was the subject of the initial 911 calls and the deputy-involved shooting happened soon after.

The sheriff's office said the man was hurt during the altercation and was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released, however, officials said that no law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting.