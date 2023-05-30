x
Deputies engaged in standoff with wanted fugitive in Stockton

Multiple roads have been closed in the area for the incident.

STOCKTON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are in a standoff with a wanted fugitive in Stockton.

The sheriff's office said they have a heavy deputy presence at the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue in Stockton.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a wanted fugitive was holed up in a home or nearby yard in the area. 

The suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm and evading law enforcement with disregard for public safety.

